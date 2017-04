/ Front page / News

Update: 8:23AM STARTER gun challenges faced at the Coca Cola Games yesterday have now been fixed and organisers hope to run a smooth final day of competition.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association secretary Vuli Waqa said the problems were due to the weather.

Waqa said the wiring which connects the starter and the recording equipment was during yesterday's wet weather.

However technicians worked over night and repaired the equipment.