Cokes17:No Rerun

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Update: 8:10AM RERUN of the 400m race which shows an Adi Cakobau School and Jasper Williams High School in a physical altercation on the tracks will not happen.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association secretary Vuli Waqa said the jury has ruled against a protest from Jasper.
In an interview moments ago, Mr Waqa said a protest was made to the track referee and it went to the jury.
"I have not seen the contents of the letter of protest and I don't know the basis of the appeal or the jury's decision," Mr Waqa said.
"I can assume they ruled against it."
The jury is the highest authority at the Coca Cola Games. 

Meanwhile appeals on two other incidents, the sub junior boys 100m finals and the 4x400m senior boys heat have resulted in reruns due to start Day 3 at the games.








