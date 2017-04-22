Fiji Time: 6:15 AM on Saturday 22 April

Cokes17: Moceisawana wins elusive 100m title

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Update: 10:27PM LAISANI Moceisawana of Adi Cakobau School was confident she would win the blueribbon event at the Coca Cola Fiji Secondary School National Athletics Championships.

The Somosomo, Taveuni lass who has been playing bridesmaid at this event since she was a sub junior athlete finally won the 100metre event claiming the senior grade title.

"I cant describe how I feel right now, I just want to thank the Lord for everything he has provided to me in order to win this race," Moceisawana said.

"I was very confident, so confident before this race. I knew the Lord was ahead of me and I knew I already victory through him."

The ACS senior student is younger sister to Mereseini Cika, also a well known sprinter at ACS who gave her advise before the race.

"She told me to believe in myself and said that everything was there that it was now all up to me."








