Update: 8:44PM FIJI'S Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has kicked started its election fundraising in America.

The party has confirmed that the fundraising was to meet the target of $1.7million which the party estimated to be its election campaign cost.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka had said the party had almost a year to raise the funds.

"We are looking at $1.7m for the year that we have running towards the election," he said.