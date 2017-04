/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image OFFICIAL medal tally Day 2

Update: 8:33PM JASPERIAN Meresiana Vukici bagged another gold for her school after winning the senior girls 400m with a time of 57.97 seconds.

Second and silver was Filomena Balobalo of Adi Cakobau School with a time of 58.40secs.

Seinimili Maisamoa of ACS settled for bronze with a time of 1.00.15.