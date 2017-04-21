Fiji Time: 11:48 PM on Friday 21 April

BAF urges seafarers to monitor vessels

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, April 21, 2017

Update: 8:08PM THE Biosecurity Authority of Fiji has requested seafarers and boat operators who service the Northern Division to strictly monitor their vessels and ensure there are no American Iguana commonly known as the Giant Invasive Iguana (GII) on board.

A statement from the authority's acting CEO, Hillary Kumwenda, said seamen played an important role in the containment of the GII. 

"These groups of seamen play a very important role in the containment of GII and prevention of its spread to other parts of Fiji," he said.

Mr Kumwenda has further proposed a smart partnership with the general public, especially communities in the affected areas to cooperate with BAF and help stop the spread of GII and eradicate the pest by; reporting any sighting of GII to BAF on 3312512 or general enquiries short code - 5994 or Giant Invasive Iguana (GII) short code ? 5995. 

Alternatively email info@baf.com.fj or visit the BAF website at www.baf.com.fj. 

"Members of the public need to report to BAF if they notice any illegal movement of GII and or its eggs," Mr Kumwenda's said. 

"Members of the public need to refrain from consuming GII meat and stop attempts to breed the iguana."








