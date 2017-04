/ Front page / News

Update: 7:23PM CONTROVERSY on the tracks tonight in the 400m intermediate girls finals when rivalry between Jasper Williams High School and Adi Cakobau School athletes got physical.

Akanisi Sokoiwasa of Jasper Williams and Elenani Tinai of ACS could be seen in a physical altercation in the final 100m of the race.

St. Joseph's Helena Young was awarded the gold medal and ACS and Jasper awarded the silver and bronze, respectively.