/ Front page / News

Update: 7:19PM ANOTHER double win by Adi Cakobau School in the junior girls 400m.

Serenia Ragatu won gold with a time of 58.82 seconds followed by team mate with silver for a time of 59.31secs.

Third and bronze went to Virisila Radovu of Naitasiri Secondary School with a time of 1.01.55.