Update: 7:13PM MARIST Brothers High School athlete Richard Elder broke the sub junior boys 400m record set in 2014.

Elder ran a time of 54.25 seconds, breaking the record belonging to Osea Baleinamau of QVS.

In second place and silver went to Simione Koliloa of St Johns Cawaci with a time of 56.56sec.

Third and bronze went to William Ratunisaqaleka of QVS with a time of 56.83sec.