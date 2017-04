/ Front page / News

Update: 6:29PM MORE than 1000 applicants of the Micro and Small Business Grant in the Nadroga area received cheques from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today.

The disbursement of funds is the 17th phase of MSGB program.

Minister for Tourism and Trade Faiyaz Koya said they were hopeful the grant would allow budding entrepreneurs fulfil their goals and decent income that would assist their individual families.