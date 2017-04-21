Cokes17: 100m finals looms

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The unofficial medal tally as at 5pm on Day 2.

Update: 5:01PM AHEAD of the 100m sprints finals of the Coca Cola Games, Adi Cakobau School and Ratu Kadavulevu School continue to lead the medal tally.

However, their closest rivals Suva Grammar School (girls) and Marist Brothers High School are stacking up silver and bronze medals.

With Jasper Williams High School clocking the fastest senior girls 100m time heading into the finals at 6pm and Lelean Memorial School's Netani Vakayalia clocking the fastest in the boys blue ribbon races, it is still too early to predict any outcome.



