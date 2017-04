/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Record breaker Jesse Stolz of MBHS with his medal and silver medalist Epeli Vakaloloma of Basden College. Picture: TIMOCI VULA

Update: 4:21PM MARIST Brothers High School student Jesse Stolz broke the record for the sub junior boys shot put this afternoon.

He threw a distance of 14.17m, breaking Queen Victoria School Koliniasi Balesomosomo's record of 12.64m set back in 2014.

In second place and silver went to Epeli Vakaloloma of Basden College throwing a distance of 12.74m.

Third and bronze went to Robin Billings of Savusavu Secondary School with a distance of 12.00m.