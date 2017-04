/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The unofficial medal tally as at 2pm on Day 2.

Update: 2:21PM Ratu Kadavulevu School and Adi Cakobau School have maintained their lead half way through Day 2 of the Coca Cola Games.

Both government schools have picked up extra gold medals in the field events as head into the blue ribbon events scheduled for 6.45pm.

In the girls division, the Lions of Suva Grammar School are showing familiar form just one gold medal behind ACS.

Defending boys Champions MBHS are in second place with 3 gold medals, 2 silver and 5 bronze.