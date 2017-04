/ Front page / News

Update: 1:39PM MARIST Brothers High School has added another gold medal to its tally after Sekonaia Bulu broke a record throw of 17.02m in the junior boys shot put.

Bulu broke the record of 16.56m set in 2014 by Queen Victoria School's Sailosi Falewai.

Second and silver went to Joseva Talemaicakaudrove of Ratu Kadavulevu School throwing a distance of 15.55m.

Third and bronze went to Josefa Vucago of Marist Brothers High School who threw a distance of 15.43m.