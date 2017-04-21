Cokes17: Kasowaqa takes second gold

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:10PM ADI Cakobau School senior jumper Asinate Kasowaqa has just started day 2 of the Coca Cola Games already a double gold medalist.

The ACS athlete claimed the school's first gold of day 2 in the Senior Girls Triple Jump event.

Kasowaqa jumped 11.19m to claim the gold medal ahead of Frances Kurivatu of Jasper Williams High School who jumped 10.77m.

The bronze medal went to Rosalia Raqato also of Jasper with a jump of 9.88m.

This adds to yesterday's gold medal for winning the Senior Girls Long Jump.