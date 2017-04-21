Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Friday 21 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cokes17: Natabua takes jump gold, sets record

LICE MOVONO
Friday, April 21, 2017

Update: 1:03PM ANOTHER record was set today in the Sub Junior boys long jump with Natabua claiming the first gold on offer out of a possible 36 in Day 2 of the Coca Cola Games.

In fact, all three medalists of the Sub Junior Boys Long Jump event broke the national record of 5.47m set in 2014 by Josefa Matau also of Natabua.

Josevata Rasoi of Natabua High School jumped 5.81 metres to claim the gold medal.

Waisale Inoke of SMC takes silver with a jump of 5.69m which also surpassed the existing record.

Marist Brother High School's Simon Behari also jumped 5.69m and takes the bronze medal and third place.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead
  2. Cokes17: Small schools divide medal count
  3. Rabuka: Pio no threat
  4. Cokes17: Thirty six gold medals and blue ribbon
  5. Cokes17: Lane allocation clarified
  6. 'Wrong drug given'
  7. New coin, note commemorates 7s Olympics victory
  8. Record broken
  9. Cokes17: 800m in heats for the first time
  10. Fuel, gas prices up

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  7. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)
  10. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)