Cokes17: Natabua takes jump gold, sets record

Update: 1:03PM ANOTHER record was set today in the Sub Junior boys long jump with Natabua claiming the first gold on offer out of a possible 36 in Day 2 of the Coca Cola Games.

In fact, all three medalists of the Sub Junior Boys Long Jump event broke the national record of 5.47m set in 2014 by Josefa Matau also of Natabua.

Josevata Rasoi of Natabua High School jumped 5.81 metres to claim the gold medal.

Waisale Inoke of SMC takes silver with a jump of 5.69m which also surpassed the existing record.

Marist Brother High School's Simon Behari also jumped 5.69m and takes the bronze medal and third place.