Court acquits rape accused persons

AQELA SUSU
Friday, April 21, 2017

Update: 12:57PM THREE men who were initially charged for the alleged rape of a 19-year-old girl in 2015 were acquitted by the High Court in Suva this morning.

Semi Benjamin, Jope Vakaloloma and Vero Vakariri were this week standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera for the alleged offence.

Justice Perera found Mr Benjamin not guilty on three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault and acquitted him of the charges accordingly.

He also found Mr Vakaloloma and Mr Vakariri not guilty to one count each of sexual assault and acquitted them both.








