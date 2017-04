/ Front page / News

Update: 12:43PM QUEEN Victoria School's Ilaitia Waqairadovu won his senior boys 200m heat with the fastest time of 21.18sec.

The holder of the Blue Ribbon title finished ahead of Nemia Nawave of Ratu Navula Secondary who ran a time of 21.87sec.

Maikeli Sogari of Lekutu Secondary School came third with a time of 22.14sec.