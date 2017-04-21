Cokes17: Police seize drugs at games

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:31PM FIJI Police seized a few rolls of what is believed to be marijuana at the Coca-Cola Games.

It has not been confirmed whether they were seized from students or supporters.

Police chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said as the investigations continued, it has warned that it had K9 capabilities at the grounds that was able to easily detect those carrying the substances.

It has also been confirmed that Police also seized other items such as knives and other sharp objects.

"While there were no sinister motives for bringing the items, we were able to determine it was for the preparation of food," ACP Tudravu said.

"It must be noted that items such as knives and other sharp objects are prohibited."