Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Friday 21 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cokes17: Police seize drugs at games

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, April 21, 2017

Update: 12:31PM FIJI Police seized a few rolls of what is believed to be marijuana at the Coca-Cola Games.

It has not been confirmed whether they were seized from students or supporters.

Police chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said as the investigations continued, it has warned that it had K9 capabilities at the grounds that was able to easily detect those carrying the substances.

It has also been confirmed that Police also seized other items such as knives and other sharp objects.

"While there were no sinister motives for bringing the items, we were able to determine it was for the preparation of food," ACP Tudravu said.

"It must be noted that items such as knives and other sharp objects are prohibited."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead
  2. Cokes17: Small schools divide medal count
  3. Rabuka: Pio no threat
  4. Cokes17: Thirty six gold medals and blue ribbon
  5. Cokes17: Lane allocation clarified
  6. 'Wrong drug given'
  7. New coin, note commemorates 7s Olympics victory
  8. Record broken
  9. Cokes17: 800m in heats for the first time
  10. Fuel, gas prices up

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  7. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)
  10. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)