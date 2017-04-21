Fiji Time: 4:07 PM on Friday 21 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cokes17: 200m heats completed

LICE MOVONO
Friday, April 21, 2017

Update: 12:17PM SMALL schools from the highlands of the country continue to prove themselves a threat to bigger schools in the battle for short sprints supremacy at the Coca Cola Fiji National Secondary Schools National Athletics Games this morning.

When the sub junior girls 200m heats was completed this morning, Navosa Central College's Maraia Musu and Wainisi Savou from Nadogo Secondary School of Macuata secured spots in tomorrow's finals. 

However Adi Cakobau School's Marica Korovulavula, last years gold medalist in the event clocked the fastest time of 25.9 seconds.

RESULTS

  • Heat 1 of 4: Maraia Musu, Navosa Central College, 26.01seconds; Birisita Ratuvou, St. Johns College, 26.55 seconds; Salote Senitolo, Lomaivuna High School, 27.16 seconds
  • Heat 2 of 4: Wainisi Savou, Nadogo Secondary School, 26.79 seconds; Maryanne O'Neill, St. Josephs Secondary School, 27.14 seconds; Litia Lulu, Kamil College, 27.29 seconds
  • Heat 3 of 4: Marica Korovulavula, Adi Cakobau School, 25.9 seconds; Helen Cerecere, St. Josephs Secondary School, 27.56 seconds, Varanisese Kalisiana, Vaturova, 27.09s
  • Heat 4 of 4: Merewai Nacewa, Jasper, 27.19 seconds; Sereana Vulaono, LDS, 27.58 seconds; Talei Rabuavati, Wainibuka, 27.78 seconds.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead
  2. Cokes17: Small schools divide medal count
  3. Rabuka: Pio no threat
  4. Cokes17: Thirty six gold medals and blue ribbon
  5. Cokes17: Lane allocation clarified
  6. 'Wrong drug given'
  7. New coin, note commemorates 7s Olympics victory
  8. Record broken
  9. Cokes17: 800m in heats for the first time
  10. Fuel, gas prices up

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  7. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)
  10. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)