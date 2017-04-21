Cokes17: 200m heats completed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Serenia Ragatu of Adi Cakobau School wins her 200m heat. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 12:17PM SMALL schools from the highlands of the country continue to prove themselves a threat to bigger schools in the battle for short sprints supremacy at the Coca Cola Fiji National Secondary Schools National Athletics Games this morning.

When the sub junior girls 200m heats was completed this morning, Navosa Central College's Maraia Musu and Wainisi Savou from Nadogo Secondary School of Macuata secured spots in tomorrow's finals.

However Adi Cakobau School's Marica Korovulavula, last years gold medalist in the event clocked the fastest time of 25.9 seconds.

RESULTS

Heat 1 of 4: Maraia Musu, Navosa Central College, 26.01seconds; Birisita Ratuvou, St. Johns College, 26.55 seconds; Salote Senitolo, Lomaivuna High School, 27.16 seconds

Heat 2 of 4: Wainisi Savou, Nadogo Secondary School, 26.79 seconds; Maryanne O'Neill, St. Josephs Secondary School, 27.14 seconds; Litia Lulu, Kamil College, 27.29 seconds

Heat 3 of 4: Marica Korovulavula, Adi Cakobau School, 25.9 seconds; Helen Cerecere, St. Josephs Secondary School, 27.56 seconds, Varanisese Kalisiana, Vaturova, 27.09s

Heat 4 of 4: Merewai Nacewa, Jasper, 27.19 seconds; Sereana Vulaono, LDS, 27.58 seconds; Talei Rabuavati, Wainibuka, 27.78 seconds.



