OF the 1200 bridges in the country maintained by the Fiji Roads Authority, 226 have been identified for immediate works.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said tenders were issued for these bridge repairs.

Mr Hutchinson said work on these bridges were being prioritised on the basis of public safety and the availability of alternative routes.

"The nine high priority bridges identified in the current budget on the Queens Rd are Walu Bay, Tamavua, in Labasa, Lami, Vesidrua, Tavualevu, Naiyalayala, Matanaivuso and the Nakasava bridge," he said.

"FRA has prioritised a further 42 bridges and crossings for immediate repair and tenders have already been issued for these works.

"Corroded steel beams, defective bridge joints, cracked and broken concrete decking slabs, rotten timber slabs, concrete cracks and spalling on bridge beams, exposed corroded reinforcements, damaged abutments, etcetera are some of the critical problems that these bridges have sustained over the years."

Mr Hutchinson said aggravating factors that had deteriorated bridges in the country further were the existing conditions and the age of the infrastructure.

"FRA is very vocal on overloading as it also accelerates the level of deterioration on our bridges," he said.

"For the high priority bridges, we have either closed or have placed weight restrictions on them while we work through a repairmen or replacement program."

Mr Hutchinson said public safety was the authority's top priority, adding that in the meantime they would continue to close bridges or place weight restrictions when public safety was concerned.