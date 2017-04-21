Fiji Time: 4:07 PM on Friday 21 April

Call to support bullies

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, April 21, 2017

A YOUTH group is urging communities to support students expelled from schools because of bullying.

Youth Champs 4Mental Health vice-president Agu Tuinasau said these children had "very little chance" of being accepted into other schools. He was referring to a number of cases of bullying being reported in the past few months.

"Children who bully other students have reasons for doing this," he said.

"It may sound bad but most of these children get involved in bullying in order to get things they can't get at home."

Mr Tuinasau said these children needed help and support from their homes and communities.

"In expelling students from school, it can lead to a lot of stigma from communities and children will then change their mind about going back to school. This could lead to unemployment," he said.








