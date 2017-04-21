Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Friday 21 April

FRA wants 'lasting fix'

Kalesi Mele
Friday, April 21, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority is committed to finding a permanent solution for bridges in Savusavu and Burelevu in Ra in the next financial year.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said while they had continuously conducted reinstatement works at a number of crossings in the Ra Province, the exercise was proving too costly.

Ra provincial administrator Elimi Rokoduvu said villagers in Nasau and Burelevu districts were concerned because they were "shut out" from the rest of the world with the damage to the bridges.

Mr Hutchinson said they were still in the design stages of providing proper crossings for the people of the Nasau and Burelevu areas.

"We are still in the process of determining what the most appropriate solution is and we will be moving to put a permanent solution in place in the coming financial year," he said.

"In the interim, we have been putting temporary reinstatement. Unfortunately that is not sustainable in the long term and it becomes an expensive exercise.

"Every time we have a heavy rain event, the crossings are washed out so we have to go back and fix it. We don't want that to continue."

Mr Hutchinson said while some had suggested bridges, Irish crossings would continue to be means of access across rivers for some areas.

"The reason for that is economical, we can't justify the cost of putting a bridge to service a community of that size.

"It's not a great comfort to the particular community, but it's just the cold hard facts."








