Youth Champs 4Mental Health: Children need love and support

/ Front page / News

CHILDREN get involved in drugs for many reasons and adults must find a way to stop them, says Youth Champs 4Mental Health vice president and Western Division co-ordinator Agu Tuinasau.

Mr Tuinasau's comments came after some students were pictured on social media last week smoking what was believed to be marijuana.

"Children will be children and I am sure they have reasons for doing what they did, but we have to show them that we love them by continuously advising them on what to do," he said.

He said most children who got caught up in drug abuse in schools were from broken family backgrounds.

"They need support, love and care," he said.

"Right now, those children caught smoking marijuana might be in need of help and the more we discriminate them, the more they drift far away from life and its teachings and sadly most of these students turn to suicide."

Mr Tuinasau said with their peer outreach, students had approached them and shared their problems openly.

"Most of these children face abuse at home and school," he said.

"They would smoke to relieve stress or they might be in some sort of situation where they can't find anywhere else to go for support so they rely on smoking to forget all their trouble."

Mr Tuinasau said their organisation helped support these children and reminded them of their future.

"We help them get up and keep moving forward and we believe that we can help solve their problems without having to smoke."