Ministry terminates bursars

TWO school bursars from two prominent schools in the country were removed and their contracts terminated after more than $30,000 was reported missing from the schools' accounts.

This was revealed by Education Ministry permanent secretary Iowane Tiko during the ministry's submissions to the Public Accounts Committee in Suva on Wednesday.

Mr Tiko said $34,847.36 was reported missing in the ministry's 2015 audited accounts as of December 31, 2015, under its Loss of Taxpayers Funds.

This resulted in the removal of the bursars from Ratu Kadavulevu School and Natabua High School, he said.

Mr Tiko confirmed that one of the bursars was currently under investigation by police while the other had been charged with fraud-related offences.

He said the ministry was awaiting word from the Ministry of Economy on when and how soon to start the recovery phase.

"The ministry would like to inform this committee that the loss report has been sent to the Ministry of Economy's recovery team and the Ministry of Education would only initiate recovery once the Ministry of Economy provides the deduction authority," he said.

"Follow up has been done with the recovery unit and we have also lodged police reports.

"The police are still investigating some of the stated matters."