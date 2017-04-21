Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Friday 21 April

A need for more officers

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, April 21, 2017

THERE is a need for more police officers, says Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

Ratu Inoke said the lack of manpower within the Fiji Police Force was evident during his recent tour of police stations on Viti Levu.

"In terms of resources one thing that continues to come out very clearly is that the police stations are undermanned," he said.

"There are not enough police officers."

He said the police to population ratio in the country showed Fiji's need for more officers.

"The international standard says the ratio should be one police (officer) for every 200 people. This (yesterday) morning after our briefing at the Lautoka Police Station, there is one police officer to 850.

"So definitely there is a lack of people and that's why we need to have more police officers on the ground."

Ratu Inoke said despite the lack of manpower, police officers were still able to carry out their work.

"They are doing very difficult work.

"So I urge and encourage them to keep doing what they are doing and we will see what Government can do.

"I know the Commissioner of Police is trying his best by introducing some reforms.

"I was briefed about their KPIs a few months ago and they are hitting those KPIs."

"The crime rates seem to be dropping especially in the Western Division compared to the other divisions."








