Minister for Defence visits Western Division Command Centre

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, April 21, 2017

MINISTER for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola paid his first visit since his appointment to the Western Division Command Centre in Lautoka yesterday.

Ratu Inoke was completing a tour of police stations in the Western Division.

He also visited officers in Ba, Tavua and Vatukoula.

He said the West held an important role in Fiji's economy and security in the region was equally important.

"The Western Division is quite important in terms of looking after these infrastructure and economic activities that take place in this division," he said.

"The police in this division are doing reasonably well despite the lack of resources."

Ratu Inoke said the visits to all the different stations on Viti Levu was educational.

"This is my first visit as Minister for Defence to the Western Division and once I finish Viti Levu and when Parliament is not sitting, I will be able to visit Vanua Levu.

"I come from a non-military background and these visits have been very educational.

"We've been talking to the officers and getting briefings from them on their operations and what the Ministry of Defence can do to assist them."








