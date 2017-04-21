Rape accused await judgment

/ Front page / News

THREE men charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 19-year-old girl in Nasinu in 2015 will know their fate when Justice Vincent Perera delivers his judgment today.

Semi Benjamin, Jope Vakaloloma and Vero Vakariri stood trial in the High Court in Suva.

Mr Benjamin is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

His two co-accused, Mr Vakaloloma and Mr Vakariri, are each charged with one count of sexual assault.

Following the summing-up by Justice Perera yesterday, the three assessors returned with a not guilty opinion. All three assessors found Mr Benjamin guilty of the three counts of rape and not guilty on the count of sexual assault.

They also found Mr Vakariri and Mr Vakaloloma not guilty on the count of sexual assault.

The incident is alleged to have happened after the complainant returned from a church service at Nasinu and was heading home on October 25, 2015.

The complainant was allegedly taken to a house and forced to smoke marijuana before she was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted.

Justice Perera will deliver his judgment at 2:30pm.