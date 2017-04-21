Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Friday 21 April

Ratu Isoa makes application

Aqela Susu
Friday, April 21, 2017

SOLICITOR-GENERAL Sharvada Sharma yesterday objected to an application by suspended Opposition parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca for leave to apply for judicial review to challenge the Parliament's decision to suspend him for the rest of his term.

Mr Sharma is representing the Speaker of Parliament while Ratu Isoa is represented by Jolame Uludole.

The matter was called before Justice Lyone Seneviratne at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Mr Sharma, however, made an application for stay to await the decision of the court on suspended Opposition parliamentarian Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu's case as the two cases had similar argument. Justice Seneviratne said he would not wait as it was a separate case.

Mr Sharma, however, said he would file an application to strike out the application by Ratu Isoa citing that the application was challenging the Parliament's proceedings.

The matter has been adjourned to May 19.

Ratu Isoa had made some comments against the Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the Budget debate last year that, according to a complaint by the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, could promote ill-will and hostility between communities or ethnic groups within Fiji.

He was then suspended following recommendations made by the Parliamentary Privileges Committee after Mr Bainimarama lodged a complaint to the Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni.








