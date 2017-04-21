Gospel music support

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Performing Rights Association board members, Laisa Vulakoro, far right, and Seru Serevi, far left, receive the cheque from New Methodist Christian Fellowship general superintendent, senior pastor Atunaisa Vulaono, wife Raijeli (middle) and daughter d

FIJI Performing Rights Association (FPRA) will no longer search for sponsorship for their Best Gospel Song category in their music awards as New Methodist Christian Fellowship (NMCF) has confirmed their continuous support for the category in years to come.

The Christian group announced their commitment yesterday after giving $5000 for this year's music awards that will take place on May 13.

NMCF global director Raijeli Vulaono said they appreciated gospel music and they were committed to continue sponsoring the award.

"We preach and lead a ministry but the lyrics of those songs minister to a lot of hearts, just like anyone else is preaching," she said.

"I'm very selective with music, and I love music that speaks to me with their lyrics and this is an opportunity for us as a ministry to give, as a small token, to thank people for providing music."

"We encourage local songs and we perform music that allows us to exalt God."

NMCF general superintendent senior pastor Atunaisa Vulaono said through the event, the church was not helping the gospel music industry but the composers and artistes were actually helping the church ministries perform action songs.

FPRA Music Awards marketing and production coordinator Laisa Vulakoro said most people who were in the music industry had begun showcasing their musical talents through churches.

"Yearly, it has been a challenge to get sponsorship for this award and we acknowledge NMCF for their support and commitment to empower local gospel talent," she said.