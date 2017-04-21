Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Friday 21 April

Scrutiny over primary school literacy, numeracy

Kalesi Mele
Friday, April 21, 2017

THERE is a need to strengthen literacy and numeracy skills among primary education students, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Opening the Fiji Head Teachers Association conference in Lautoka yesterday, Dr Reddy said there was a need to relook immediate strategies and monitoring procedures in place for primary school education and added that teachers should be able to deliberate on the best way forward.

His reasoning was drawn from pass rate statistics for the past two years.

Last year, the overall pass rate at Year 6 level was below 50 per cent.

Year 8 overall pass rates decreased from 70 per cent in 2015 to 65 per cent in 2016.

"Similarly, if we look at the performance of students in the major subjects at Year 6 and Year 8 levels, performance in some subjects is a matter of concern, especially at Year 6 level," said Dr Reddy.

"Our target from day one is 100 per cent pass rate and nothing else. Some schools are showing this dedication and their results are glowing. For the percentage pass rate of individual schools, for Year 6 the number of schools achieving a 100 per cent pass rate increased."

It increased from 16 to 31 schools.

"Similarly, at Year 8 level in 2015, only 13 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate while in 2016, 46 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

"These figures are still less in comparison to the 736 primary schools we have."








