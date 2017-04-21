Cane access roads 'not FRA mandate'

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority will not attempt to maintain or carry out work on cane access roads despite requests made from sugarcane farmers in the Rakiraki area.

Ra provincial administrator Elimi Rokoduru said most farmers had expressed concern at the deteriorating road conditions and sought assistance from FRA.

FRA's chief executive officer John Hutchinson said while they were aware of the issue, they were not in a position to carry out maintenance works.

"Right now I don't have the budget for it," he said.

"If I go and carry out work for an FSC (Fiji Sugar Corporation) road, I could be accused of misusing public funds.

"I understand and I appreciate the concerns and it concerns me as well because I know the FSC doesn't necessarily have the budget to work on those roads either, but it is their responsibility currently."

Mr Hutchinson said discussions were ongoing with the Sugar Ministry as to who was responsible for the roads in question.

"Under the FRA mandate, we are responsible for public roads," he said.

"Currently, the definition for a public road is one that is used by public service vehicles, in other words, buses."

He said there was a general understanding that the FSC had limited funds and would continue to deliberate with stakeholders on how they could remedy the issue.