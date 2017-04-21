Worker injures head in mine shaft

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Malakai Nabalarua (right) with his family at their home in Vatukoula. Picture: REINAL CHAND

MALAKAI Nabalarua was underground in a Vatukoula Gold Mine mining shaft when a large rock hit his head.

Despite wearing head gear, the 23-year-old suffered serious head injuries.

The mineworker was the latest employee of the gold mining company to sustain serious injuries while working underground.

Speaking on behalf of her injured husband, Sereana Nasoko said the incident happened on Monday.

"The rock fell from the back hitting his helmet," she said.

"He reacted immediately and moved forward to dodge it, but he hit another rock, injuring his face and jaw. There was a lot of blood on his head so they had to rush him to Lautoka."

Ms Nasoko said the family was still shocked.

"He is still in a lot of pain. Every time he moves, there's a sharp pain in his head and the rest of his body."

She said her husband and his colleagues were currently at home waiting for a directive from the company or Government.

"Everyone was sent home and told that the mine would be closed for a while. We'll just wait on what is decided by the company and Government after their investigation."

Fiji Mine Workers Union president Jovesa Sadreu said the association welcomed the decision by Government to temporarily close all underground operations at the mine. Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Faiyaz Koya confirmed that underground operations at the mine had closed because the ministry was carrying out a full audit at the mine.