Fiji Time: 4:07 PM on Friday 21 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Worker injures head in mine shaft

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, April 21, 2017

MALAKAI Nabalarua was underground in a Vatukoula Gold Mine mining shaft when a large rock hit his head.

Despite wearing head gear, the 23-year-old suffered serious head injuries.

The mineworker was the latest employee of the gold mining company to sustain serious injuries while working underground.

Speaking on behalf of her injured husband, Sereana Nasoko said the incident happened on Monday.

"The rock fell from the back hitting his helmet," she said.

"He reacted immediately and moved forward to dodge it, but he hit another rock, injuring his face and jaw. There was a lot of blood on his head so they had to rush him to Lautoka."

Ms Nasoko said the family was still shocked.

"He is still in a lot of pain. Every time he moves, there's a sharp pain in his head and the rest of his body."

She said her husband and his colleagues were currently at home waiting for a directive from the company or Government.

"Everyone was sent home and told that the mine would be closed for a while. We'll just wait on what is decided by the company and Government after their investigation."

Fiji Mine Workers Union president Jovesa Sadreu said the association welcomed the decision by Government to temporarily close all underground operations at the mine. Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Faiyaz Koya confirmed that underground operations at the mine had closed because the ministry was carrying out a full audit at the mine.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead
  2. Cokes17: Small schools divide medal count
  3. Rabuka: Pio no threat
  4. Cokes17: Thirty six gold medals and blue ribbon
  5. Cokes17: Lane allocation clarified
  6. 'Wrong drug given'
  7. New coin, note commemorates 7s Olympics victory
  8. Record broken
  9. Cokes17: 800m in heats for the first time
  10. Fuel, gas prices up

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  7. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)
  10. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)