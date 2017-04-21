Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Friday 21 April

'Prioritise' discipline

Kalesi Mele
Friday, April 21, 2017

MEMBERS of the Fiji Head Teachers Association have been urged to prioritise discipline of students with teaching and learning strategies.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said fostering discipline in schools could give rise to better academic performance.

"There is a close correlation between discipline and academic performance of students. It has been widely acknowledged that disciplinary issues affect academic performance of students," he said.

"We need to focus on ways and means to raise children's self-awareness, have clear rules and consistently enforce that with good discipline. Creating a lively and accommodating atmosphere where students learn with passion and commitment will lead to better academic achievements."

Dr Reddy said the ministry remained firm in their stance that students with severe disciplinary issues would be removed from schools. "Our schools are a place where children come for learning. Parents send their child to get educated for a brighter future.

"We have our teachers to fulfil their dreams. As such, we will, under no circumstances, tolerate anyone disturbing the schools learning environment or distracting other children from fulfilling their dreams."








