FRA works on road network

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, April 21, 2017

FULTON Hogan Hiways is focused on keeping water off the roads, says the company's project manager north, Ryan Couchman.

Mr Couchman said FHH's overall focus would be to ensure that roadside drains were cleaned and functional.

"Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) overall focus is in the current quarter for the Northern Division and that is to keep water off the roads," he said.

Mr Couchman said they were focused on improving bus routes on Vanua Levu for the travelling public.

"Thus, addressing the issue of reducing water impacting negatively on roads is crucial," he said.

"Getting rid of the water from our roads solves the majority of the issues we face on the road network."

Mr Couchman said once resolved, it would enable them to return to their metalling program.

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) maintenance program.








