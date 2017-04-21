Ministry targets health, safety

/ Front page / News

GOOD quality health and safety information and data is necessary at each stage of the health and safety management process at every workplace, says Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations manager OHS training Nawal Kishore.

Mr Kishore made the comment to representatives from various government ministries and organisations who were present at the OHS training at Kshatriya Hall in Labasa yesterday.

"The training was important in the measurement and evaluation time," he said.

Mr Kishore said the purpose of the training was to inform the participants on how they can capture data and information in terms of health and safety in their workplace.

"Having data is very important because we will be able to prioritise our resources and collecting data and enable a systematic approach to managing health and safety and for legal compliance to identify trends and make comparisons over time and across locations for hazard identification," he said.

"When collecting all the important data, businesses will be able to improve on areas they lack in and they can refer to the consistency or repeatability of the information and whether the information actually addresses what is intended to measure."

Mr Kishore said after the workshop participants would be able to know how to create a simple database and store all external information that they had and align their database with legislative requirements.

"In the database they can include all national and international information, conference papers, research papers, journal articles and newspapers," he said.