Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Friday 21 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Wrong drug given'

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, April 21, 2017

LABASA Hospital medical superintendent Dr Jaoji Vulibeci has confirmed that an error on the part of the hospital's pharmacy staff resulted in wrong medicine being dispensed to a patient.

On Wednesday, a woman was given the wrong medication by the hospital pharmacy for her seven-year-old daughter, who had high fever.

The mother claimed that the doctor prescribed them with the same medication they received last week, but the medication they received on Wednesday had some heart designs printed on the centre of the tablet which was totally different from the tablet they were issued earlier.

Dr Vulibeci said the incident occurred during a busy time at the hospital.

" ... the mistake has been corrected," he said.

Dr Vulibeci said as soon as they discovered the mistake, they corrected it.

"There was no risk to the patient's health and the pharmacy staff has apologised to the mother and provided the correct medication.

"Steps have been taken to ensure greater vigilance on the part of staff at the Labasa Hospital pharmacy and patients can continue to use their services with confidence," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead
  2. Cokes17: Small schools divide medal count
  3. Rabuka: Pio no threat
  4. Cokes17: Thirty six gold medals and blue ribbon
  5. Cokes17: Lane allocation clarified
  6. 'Wrong drug given'
  7. New coin, note commemorates 7s Olympics victory
  8. Record broken
  9. Cokes17: 800m in heats for the first time
  10. Fuel, gas prices up

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  7. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)
  10. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)