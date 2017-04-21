'Wrong drug given'

/ Front page / News

LABASA Hospital medical superintendent Dr Jaoji Vulibeci has confirmed that an error on the part of the hospital's pharmacy staff resulted in wrong medicine being dispensed to a patient.

On Wednesday, a woman was given the wrong medication by the hospital pharmacy for her seven-year-old daughter, who had high fever.

The mother claimed that the doctor prescribed them with the same medication they received last week, but the medication they received on Wednesday had some heart designs printed on the centre of the tablet which was totally different from the tablet they were issued earlier.

Dr Vulibeci said the incident occurred during a busy time at the hospital.

" ... the mistake has been corrected," he said.

Dr Vulibeci said as soon as they discovered the mistake, they corrected it.

"There was no risk to the patient's health and the pharmacy staff has apologised to the mother and provided the correct medication.

"Steps have been taken to ensure greater vigilance on the part of staff at the Labasa Hospital pharmacy and patients can continue to use their services with confidence," he said.