Fiji Time: 4:06 PM on Friday 21 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

AMA north office a boost for agriculture

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, April 21, 2017

FARMERS in the Northern Division can now increase their productivity, income levels and livelihood after the opening of the new Agro-Marketing Authority (AMA) office in Savusavu yesterday.

Officiating at the opening of the new office, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay told farmers that plans were also progressing for the opening of another new AMA office in Dama, Bua, soon.

Mr Pillay said these were milestone developments which signified growth and progress of AMA, which was established by Government specifically to facilitate the purchase and sale of agro-produce for rural communities.

"I have been told that the Savusavu office will be the primary AMA collection centre for the whole of Vanua Levu operations," he said.

He said the office would bring a sense of permanence to the AMA in Savusavu and be the catalyst to encourage farmers and fishermen in the North to increase production and raise their income and livelihood.

"Please allow me to acknowledge the presence today of farmers and fishermen who supply produce to the AMA," he said.

"Let me state that having an established office alone may not suffice to enhancing income levels of our rural farmers and fishermen and meet our ever-increasing local and export market demands.

"The key is to maintain a consistent supply of high-quality agriculture and fisheries products."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead
  2. Cokes17: Small schools divide medal count
  3. Rabuka: Pio no threat
  4. Cokes17: Thirty six gold medals and blue ribbon
  5. Cokes17: Lane allocation clarified
  6. 'Wrong drug given'
  7. New coin, note commemorates 7s Olympics victory
  8. Record broken
  9. Cokes17: 800m in heats for the first time
  10. Fuel, gas prices up

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  7. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)
  10. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)