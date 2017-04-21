AMA north office a boost for agriculture

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the public at the Savusavu AMA office yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

FARMERS in the Northern Division can now increase their productivity, income levels and livelihood after the opening of the new Agro-Marketing Authority (AMA) office in Savusavu yesterday.

Officiating at the opening of the new office, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay told farmers that plans were also progressing for the opening of another new AMA office in Dama, Bua, soon.

Mr Pillay said these were milestone developments which signified growth and progress of AMA, which was established by Government specifically to facilitate the purchase and sale of agro-produce for rural communities.

"I have been told that the Savusavu office will be the primary AMA collection centre for the whole of Vanua Levu operations," he said.

He said the office would bring a sense of permanence to the AMA in Savusavu and be the catalyst to encourage farmers and fishermen in the North to increase production and raise their income and livelihood.

"Please allow me to acknowledge the presence today of farmers and fishermen who supply produce to the AMA," he said.

"Let me state that having an established office alone may not suffice to enhancing income levels of our rural farmers and fishermen and meet our ever-increasing local and export market demands.

"The key is to maintain a consistent supply of high-quality agriculture and fisheries products."