New coin, note commemorates 7s Olympics victory

+ Enlarge this image Former Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Fiji 7s team captain Osea Kolinisau pose with the new $7 note during the launch last night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

JUST like the historic gold medal win at the Rio Olympics last year, the Reserve Bank of Fiji last night unveiled the new iconic $7 banknote and a special 50 cents coin.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said this was a way to honour the players, coaches and staff and give their victory an ever-lasting place it deserved.

"This commemoration is an acknowledgement not only of the tremendous feat you accomplished, but for the meaning it held for every Fijian man, woman and child," he said.

"Because you showed us all that while we may be small, we are strong.

"And when we work together, we are unbeatable."

To make the occasion even more special, former Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan and captain Osea Kolinisau were present among many other guests to witness the historic unveiling.

While the new coins and banknotes would be limited in supply, RBF Governor Barry Whiteside said the new currency would be issued into circulation today and would carry legal tender status just like any other banknote and coin for paying goods and services.

The primary colour of the $7 banknote is blue, synonymous to the Fiji flag, while the front of the 50 cents coin features the word "FIJI" with a picture of Ryan at the back.

Kolinisau and the team are featured on the banknote.