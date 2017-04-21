Fiji Time: 4:07 PM on Friday 21 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Friday, April 21, 2017

A YOUNG man got the opportunity to go out of Viti Levu for the first time last week.

The trip was not to any foreign country but to Vanua Levu.

However, it still excited him and he started making enquiries with workmates and friends about the other island and life there.

Beachcomber heard that he even asked if there were any 'red light' areas in that part of the country.

He even went to the extent of asking someone living overseas, via Facebook, about the 'red light' areas in his hometown.

Overseas boy called a friend one morning and asked what was the story with the young tourist.

So this particular friend called the young man and asked him about his enquiries on 'red light' areas.

Beachcomber heard the young man was advised to hold the traffic light outside his hotel and wait for it to turn red.

This stopped the young man from looking for 'red light' areas.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: RKS, ACS maintain lead
  2. Cokes17: Small schools divide medal count
  3. Rabuka: Pio no threat
  4. Cokes17: Thirty six gold medals and blue ribbon
  5. Cokes17: Lane allocation clarified
  6. 'Wrong drug given'
  7. New coin, note commemorates 7s Olympics victory
  8. Record broken
  9. Cokes17: 800m in heats for the first time
  10. Fuel, gas prices up

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. 'Not true', says mum Saturday (15 Apr)
  4. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  7. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  8. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  9. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby Saturday (15 Apr)
  10. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)