FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

A YOUNG man got the opportunity to go out of Viti Levu for the first time last week.

The trip was not to any foreign country but to Vanua Levu.

However, it still excited him and he started making enquiries with workmates and friends about the other island and life there.

Beachcomber heard that he even asked if there were any 'red light' areas in that part of the country.

He even went to the extent of asking someone living overseas, via Facebook, about the 'red light' areas in his hometown.

Overseas boy called a friend one morning and asked what was the story with the young tourist.

So this particular friend called the young man and asked him about his enquiries on 'red light' areas.

Beachcomber heard the young man was advised to hold the traffic light outside his hotel and wait for it to turn red.

This stopped the young man from looking for 'red light' areas.