Rabuka: Pio no threat

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party believes former minister for infrastructure and transport in the FijiFirst Government Pio Tikoduadua joining the National Federation Party does not pose any threat to it.

Instead, SODELPA leader and former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka believes Mr Tikoduadua will be a threat to NFP itself.

Mr Tikoduadua declared his interest to apply to contest next year's general election under the NFP banner last Saturday, two years after he resigned from his ministerial post.

Mr Rabuka said Mr Tikoduadua's story of his departure from Government, apart from his health condition, may work against his supporters.

"No it's not a threat because we have harmonised our position," he said.

"However, he could be a threat to NFP because they may not get the support they want for Mr Tikoduadua because the people of Tailevu voted for him in big numbers. And they sympathised with him when he said he was sick.

"Now that he said he's OK, they may doubt his story to them and now he has come out to say that he was not sick, but he was just sick of what was going on. That may work against them.

"We want the Federation to be strong because we were hoping to work with them after, but that is not guaranteed. They might join FijiFirst after the election."

Mr Rabuka claimed it was also unfortunate that Mr Tikoduadua decided to come out publicly about his disagreement with government leadership two years later.

He said the current electoral system somehow allowed the prime minister and the attorney-general to have a lot of weighting to their opinions.

"The unfortunate aspect of the current leadership and electoral system is that most of those who are in Cabinet came into Cabinet on the back of the extra votes that the prime minister and the attorney-general won," Mr Rabuka said.

"So they carried most of the Cabinet ministers through so it is only right that they have weighting on their views in that sense.

"It also depends on personalities. Regardless of their votes used by the other members, once they come into Cabinet, they lead by Cabinet.

"It's wrong for him (Mr Tikoduadua) to be complaining like that because it's all collective decision.

"If the personality of the prime minister is dictatorial in his attitude and no one else counts, then they can have that.

"Those people who were principled like Pio can stand up and go but he didn't say he left because of that then. He said he left because he was sick.

Comparing the current leadership with his government, Mr Rabuka said his government worked under a corporate leadership.

"Whatever a Cabinet minister brought up will be discussed in Cabinet.

"Everybody has an input but the Cabinet ministers' paper is always carried through with amendments.

"But Cabinet ministers are of equal rank inside Cabinet. It's supposed to be all about corporate leadership," said Mr Rabuka.