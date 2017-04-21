Fuel, gas prices up

/ Front page / News

CONSUMERS will now have to fork out more for gas and fuel because of an increase in the price of the commodities which comes into effect today.

The Minister for Industry and Trade, Faiyaz Koya, yesterday announced the price increases of unleaded petrol, premix, kerosene, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) based on the latest review of prices by the Fiji Commerce Commission.

Mr Koya said the changes in product prices for the review period January to March 2017 were attributed to declining global inventory levels which led to production cuts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"The price rise is reasoned that OPEC has decided to cut production round about November last year so now we are feeling the effects of that," he said.

"There was a case of oversupply because of production costs and now the prices will actually be going up."

The fluctuations in the international prices, freight prices and exchange rates have been considered in the review.

From today, the price of motor spirit will increase from $1.83 to $1.95 (6.56 per cent increase); premix from $1.67 to $1.80 (7.78 per cent increase); kerosene from $1.26 to $1.36 (7.94 per cent increase); and diesel from $1.47 to $1.60 (8.84 per cent increase).

The increase in prices for LPG products was because of increase in the published prices (Saudi Armaco Contract Prices), weakening of the US dollar against the Fiji dollar and the international freight rates remaining constant.

The price of a 4.5kg cylinder will now increase from $12.04 to $14.14 (17.44 per cent increase); 12kg cylinder from $32.11 to $37.71 (17.44 per cent increase); bulk (KG) from $2.27 to $2.67 (17.62 per cent increase); and auto gas (litre) from $1.52 to $1.77 (16.45 per cent increase).

The upturn in the market conditions has also resulted in the LPG price increase, but still lower than the prices for the period 2012 to 2014 that ranged from $40.32 to $48.92 per 12kg cylinder.

The revised prices for the increase from the previous quarter averaged at $US410 ($F851.51) per tonne to $US565 ($F1173.42) per tonne in the current quarter, an increase by 37.80 per cent over the past quarter.