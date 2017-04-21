$11m shared to help build homes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Hundreds of people turned up for phase 3 of the Help for Home initiative at Shirley Park in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

ABOUT $11million was distributed by the Department of Social Welfare to Tropical Cyclone Winston victims in Tavua and Ba during phase three of the Help for Home initiative.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said phase three of the initiative began in Tavua this week.

"We had a total of 1640 people in Tavua and that was to the tune of around $4.2m," she said.

"In Ba was around 2968 people to the tune of approximately $7m.

"We had a few issues when we split up the teams between Tavua and Ba, we could not really handle the crowd effectively in Ba.

"So we've decided to keep the teams together just for the convenience of the members of the public."

Ms Vuniwaqa said in Lautoka yesterday, the ministry expected 700 people from around the Sugar City and the Yasawas. We have 10 teams set up here so we are expecting quick response times.

"There's about three tents that look after the elderly and the people that came in from Yasawa.

"We've given them priority. We have gone to Sabeto and if we are able to test the network there then we will be able to go there.

"There is a large group of settlements there that start from Navilawa and Korobebe."

Ms Vuniwaqa said despite some initial problems, the ministry received positive responses from applicants.

"People are really thankful for the assistance and we are even more grateful to NGOs for stepping in and helping in construction work and the various donations they've made to help people affected in Winston."

She said the team would be in Lautoka again today before moving to Sabeto.