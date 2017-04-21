Record broken

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Xavier College's Shawntell Lockington with former junior girls high jump record holder Seinimili Toloi at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva last night. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

SHAWNTELL Lockington was among the stars of the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Finals yesterday after she broke the 32-year-old record in the junior girls high jump.

The record was set by Seinimili Toloi of Adi Cakobau School in 1985.

Lockington, a student of Xavier College in Ba, jumped a height of 1.66 metres during the Fiji Finals at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Toloi's record was 1.62m.

Lockington, who is from Kadavu, said her target was to reach 1.70m.

"I am really proud. It has been a rollercoaster ride for me after training hard for this event," she said.

"I was aiming for 1.70m, but I am still happy with my performance. In the near future I hope to jump more heights and try to achieve that target in next year's games.

"Now I'll be cheering for my brother who will be participating in the sub-junior boys high jump and I am proud of him taking part and for me setting this par for him to motivate him to win."

Her mother Elenoa Lockington could not contain her tears as she watched her daughter create history.

"Shawntell is always focused on training and I know that she was disappointed because she couldn't achieve her target. She has set a standard for her brother who will be jumping and most importantly her two sisters," she said.

An emotional Toloi was at hand to congratulate Shawntell last night.

"A very big congratulation to her as I have been watching her jump for the past two years when she broke my sub-junior record," she said.

"I knew that she would be the one to break this record. Watching her jump today (yesterday) clearly showed that she had really prepared herself well for this competition.

"She had faith in herself and did her best and her jumping style showed it was a superb performance."