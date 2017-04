/ Front page / News

Update: 10:25AM FOR the first time ever in Secondary School athletics history, the popular middle distance event of 800m will be run in heats.

Coca Cola Fiji Secondary School National Athletics organisers today announced the event, normally run as a final with only the fastest entrants participating, will run the elimination heats like other events.

The 800m heats are scheduled for 4.20pm today with the finals scheduled for 10.40am on Saturday.