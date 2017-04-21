Fiji Time: 4:07 PM on Friday 21 April

Cokes17: Thirty six gold medals and blue ribbon

LICE MOVONO
Friday, April 21, 2017

Update: 8:48AM DAY two of the biggest high school sporting event in the South Pacific will begin at 10.30am and organisers say that operations are smooth except for a minor glitch in the software used to record the results at the Coca Cola Fiji Secondary Schools National Athletics Championships.

Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association Vuli Waqa said there were many highlights of the day but on top of the list are the 100m finals at the end of day 1.

There are 36 gold medals up for grabs today with 13 finals completed yesterday and 3 games records broken.

Todays events begin with the Boys Javeline700 intermedia finals, Girls discus 1kg intermediate finals, Boys High Jump intermediate finals, Boys Long Jump Sub Junior finals, Girls Triple Jump Senior finals, Boys Shot Put 4kg Junior finals and the Girls Shot Put Intermedia finals.

However also happening today is the 4x400m relays set to begin at 12.16pm.








