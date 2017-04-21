Cokes17: Small schools divide medal count

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:24AM SMALLER schools established strong campaigns for the Coca Cola Fiji Secondary Schools National Athletics Championships on Day 1 so there is no strong dominance ahead of today?s competition.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Secretary Vuli Waqa said Day 1 was very successful for some of the small schools, far travelling as well as new schools.

He said that while Day 1 had gone very well for some big schools, the achievements and placing of some smaller schools made it impossible to tell who had a clear lead.

At the end of day 1 however, the medal count was as below: