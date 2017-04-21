Cokes17: Lane allocation clarified

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A QVS athlete completes a victorious run at Day 1 of the Coke Games. Picture: PENI KOMAISAVA

Update: 8:07AM LANES are allocated according to the times achieved by athletes at the zones so if district level officials submit the on time, it makes a huge difference to an athletes performance at the Coca Cola Fiji Secondary Schools National Athletics Championships.

FSSAA secretary Vuli Waqa made that clarification this morning in response to questions on why top seeded athletes were running in lanes normally allocated to lower seeded entrants.

"The meet manager records each athlete times and it allocates accordingly, so sometimes zones submit names but not their time and so the software will throw them anywhere," Waqa said.

"Sometimes, like we saw yesterday with some top schools, it can make a huge difference to the athletes performance."



