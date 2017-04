/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Viliame Salusalu celebrates bagging RKS's second gold. Picture: TIMOCI VULA

Update: 9:36PM RATU Kadavulevu School senior student Viliame Salusalu closed Day 1 of the Coca Cola Games Fiji National Athletics Championship on a high note with a gold medal run in the senior boys 1500m.

His was the second gold medal for the Lodoni school, taking them up to first place on Day 1.

Second and silver was Jekope Viaviaturaga of Holy Cross College with a run of 4.21.94. Third and bronze went to Petero Werekoro of Imaculate Conception College with a time of 4.22.87.