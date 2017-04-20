Fiji Time: 12:38 AM on Friday 21 April

Cokes17: Record for Yasawa

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, April 20, 2017

Update: 8:35PM YASAWA Secondary School student Isireli Lagivala takes home a gold medal in the sub junior boys 1500m race tonight with a time of 4.43.56.

Lagivala also creates a place for himself in the history books of the Coca Cola Fiji Secondary School after breaking a record set last year by Sevenaia Ducivaki of Natabua High School with a time of 4.53.78.

The youngster who went into the games the clear favourite also won gold at this event at the Lautoka Zone.

Second and silver went to Peniasi Rauwa of Ratu Kadavulevu School whose time was 4.53.37.
Joeli Rokorasei takes the bronze medal to Naiyala High School with a time of 4.54.00.







