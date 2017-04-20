Cokes17: Record for Yasawa

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lagivala receives his medal for breaking a record and winning gold at the sub junior boys 1500m event. Picture: TIMOCI VULA

Update: 8:35PM YASAWA Secondary School student Isireli Lagivala takes home a gold medal in the sub junior boys 1500m race tonight with a time of 4.43.56.

Lagivala also creates a place for himself in the history books of the Coca Cola Fiji Secondary School after breaking a record set last year by Sevenaia Ducivaki of Natabua High School with a time of 4.53.78.

The youngster who went into the games the clear favourite also won gold at this event at the Lautoka Zone.

Second and silver went to Peniasi Rauwa of Ratu Kadavulevu School whose time was 4.53.37.

Joeli Rokorasei takes the bronze medal to Naiyala High School with a time of 4.54.00.